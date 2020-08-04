Arista Networks stock declines following earnings beat

Arista Networks Inc. shares declined in the extended session Tuesday even after the cloud-network software company’s results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Arista shares fell 5% after hours, following a 1.3% rise in the regular session to close at $263.99. The company reported second-quarter net income of $144.8 million, or $1.83 a share, compared with $189.2 million, or $2.33 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.11 a share, compared with $2.44 a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue declined to $540.6 million from $608.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.95 a share on revenue of $530.1 million. Arista expects revenue of $570 million to $590 million, while analysts had forecast on revenue of $563 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story