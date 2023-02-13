Arista Networks Inc.’s stock ANET jumped 3.5% in extended trading Monday after the cloud-computing company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $427.1 million, or $1.35 a share, compared with earnings of $239.3 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.41 a share. Revenue was $1.276 billion, up 55% from $824.5 million a year ago. The company forecast sales of between $1.275 billion and $1.325 billion for its fiscal first quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet on average have modeled $1.21 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of $1.21 a share on revenue of $1.2 billion. Shares of Arista are up 12% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has climbed 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

