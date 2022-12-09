Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told Politico in an interview that she’s changing her party affiliation from Democrat to an independent. She said the move won’t affect the Senate structure and said she informed Majority Leader Chuck Schumer already. Democrats had thought they had a 51-to-49 advantage in the upper chamber after Raphael Warnock won his runoff in Georgia. Sinema said she will not caucus with Republicans.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

