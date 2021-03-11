ARK fund snaps up over 500,000 shares of Roblox in debut

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought over 500,000 shares of Roblox , the video-games developer that surged 54% in its trading debut on Wednesday. The position, worth $36 million, amounts to 0.47% of the Cathie Wood-managed fund, according to the trading position data posted on ARK’s website. The same fund sold nearly $18 million worth of Facebook .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story