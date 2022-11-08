Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. dropped more than 10% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of security cameras, doorbell cameras and other home-security products reported a narrower third-quarter loss and sales that were above Wall Street estimates. Arlo lost $14.4 million, or 16 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $15.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Arlo lost 5 cents a share. Revenue rose 15% to $128 million, Arlo said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 13 cents a share on sales of $127 million. Shares of Arlo ended the regular trading day up 0.4%.

