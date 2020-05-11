Arlo Technologies stock rises on earnings beat

Arlo Technologies Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the security-camera maker topped Wall Street estimates but issued a lower-than-expected outlook because of COVID-19 disruptions. Arlo shares advanced 3.6% after hours, following a 6.2% rise in the regular session to close at $2.75. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $39.3 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with $41.3 million, or 55 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss was 34 cents a share, compared with 47 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $65.5 million from $57.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $63.9 million. “While our supply chain and internal teams are largely at full force, we are seeing disruptions in our distribution channels that impede our ability to serve our customer in the near term,” said Matthew McRae, Arlo chief executive, in a statement. Arlo expects an adjusted loss of 46 cents to 39 cents a share on revenue of $50 million to $60 million for the second quarter, while analysts had forecast a loss of 31 cents a share on revenue of $70.7 million. The company said it was pulling its forecast for the year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

