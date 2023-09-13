Arm Holding Ltd. is expected to priced its initial public offering above expectations late Wednesday following intense interest. Following reports that Arm was pricing its initial public offering at $52 a share, a source close to the deal confirmed to MarketWatch that $52 was the expected price. That puts the chip designer at a $55.5 billion valuation. Previously, Arm had stated a targeted range of $47 to $51. Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ARM” on Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story