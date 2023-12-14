Armour Residential REIT Inc. ARR said Thursday it’s reducing its quarterly dividend to 24 cents a share from 40 cents previously. The Vero Beach, Fla.-based REIT, which invests in mortgage-backed securities, said it estimates its book value at about $21.88 a share, adjusted for December dividends. The company has previously said it expects returns to support a dividend yield for January in the low to mid teens, or 12% to 15%, as a percentage of book value. The new dividend is payable Jan. 30 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 16. The stock was down 2.2% premarket and has fallen 31% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 22.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

