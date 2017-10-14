Artificial intelligence will create new jobs, but poses same thorny issues as trade

Artificial intelligence will unlock new opportunities for jobs and economic activity, but will pose the same thorny issues that trade does concerning displaced workers until better institutions are created, according to a panel at a leading banking conference on Saturday.
