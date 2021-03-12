Arts and crafts retailer Joann shares up 4.6% in trading debut

Shares of arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. rose 4.6% Friday in their trading debut, after the company’s initial public offering priced below range. Joann sold 10.9 million shares to raise $130.8 million. The stock is trading on Nasdaq, under the ticker “JOAN.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

