Arts and crafts retailer Joann to offer 10.9 million shares in planned IPO, priced at $15 to $17 each

Arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Thursday, with plans to offer 10.9 million shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ‘JOAN.’ There are 11 banks underwriting the deal, led by BofA Securities and Credit Suisse. Proceeds of the deal will be used to pay down borrowings under a second lien facility and if possible, to pay down borrowing on an ABL facility. “JOANN is the nation’s category leader in Sewing and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts category,” the company says in its filing documents. The company had net income of $174 million, or $4.88 a share, in the thirty-nine weeks through Oct. 31, after a loss of $188.5 million, or $5.40 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales climbed to $1.922 billion from $1.546 million. The company intends to pay a 40 cents a share quarterly dividend to its shareholders. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

