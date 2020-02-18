As analysts lower expectations, 2020 earnings will beat — but risks to the market linger, Goldman forecasts

Goldman Sachs strategists believe corporate earnings will clear a low bar this year, but there are downside risks and margins will come increasingly under pressure.
