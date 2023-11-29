“If Republicans win a trifecta in next year’s elections, there is a 50-50 chance they will wind up partially repealing the clean-energy subsidies in the [Inflation Reduction Act].”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cigna’s and Humana’s stock slides on report of deal talks - November 29, 2023
- Market Extra: What’s next for Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway after Charlie Munger’s death - November 29, 2023
- : As Biden touts his Inflation Reduction Act, analysts size up how Trump might repeal it - November 29, 2023