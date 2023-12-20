In the wake of the news that Colorado’s Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause, a new poll shows how Republican voters are sticking with the former president through his legal problems.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- As Colorado court bars Trump from ballot, poll finds 62% of GOP voters would want him as nominee even with more legal woes - December 20, 2023
- Buy FedEx’s stock on the big dip, analyst says - December 20, 2023
- Five obesity-drug trends to watch in 2024: Who can compete with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk? - December 20, 2023