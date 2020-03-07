Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that the general public not use face masks, sales were 475% higher last week compared to a year ago.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus update: 101,733 cases, 3,460 deaths, U.S. grocers see sales jump as Americans prepare - March 7, 2020
- As coronavirus infections spread, demand for oat milk is outpacing hand sanitizer - March 7, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: China exports plunge 17% in Jan-Feb amid coronavirus epidemic - March 7, 2020