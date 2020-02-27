As fears of a pandemic grow, more new cases of coronavirus are confirmed outside of China for the first time: WHO

‘We should not be too eager to declare a pandemic without a careful and clear-minded analysis of the facts,’ said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO.
