The percentage of homes nationwide that are worth at least seven figures has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MLB players vote to accept offer for new labor deal, ending lockout - March 10, 2022
- : As home prices soar, a record number of U.S. properties are now worth $1 million or more - March 10, 2022
- The Big Move: My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses? - March 10, 2022