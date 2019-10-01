As Schwab slashes commissions, can it get any cheaper to be an investor?

Charles Schwab announced it would no longer charge investors to make most trades on its web site, the latest move in an aggressive ongoing cost-cutting campaign to keep investors who are increasingly fee-conscious.
