Renters, who are disproportionately people of color and low-income people, are less likely than homeowners to have AC in their homes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Movers & Shakers: Domino’s and DraftKings’ stocks surge, Cisco shares fall, and more stocks on the move - July 12, 2023
- : As U.S. bakes in heat wave, access to air conditioning has become a public-health and racial-equity issue - July 12, 2023
- : Anchor Brewing, the OG of craft beer, is shutting down after years of losses - July 12, 2023