Ascena Retail Group stock plunges more than 16% after earnings

Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares dropped more than 16% Monday afternoon after the parent company of stores such as Dress Barn and Lane Bryant reported quarterly financial results that it said were hit by “fashion missteps.” The company reported net income of $6.6 million, or 3 cents a share, on net sales of $1.59 billion, down from $1.68 billion a year ago. After adjustments for restructuring costs and other effects, Ascena claimed earnings of 11 cents a share, down from 18 cents a share in the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 11 cents a share on net sales of $1.59 billion, according to FactSet. In the news release, Chief Executive David Jaffe admitted that the results amounted to a “disappointing quarter.” “We were unable to capitalize on the improving macro traffic environment due to fashion missteps that we cannot afford in today’s environment,” he said in a prepared statement. Ascena stock dropped lower than $2.20 a share in after-hours trading, after closing at $2.61.

