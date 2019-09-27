Asia Markets: Asia stocks falter early Friday as U.S. political turmoil takes a toll

A day after a U.S.-Japan trade deal sparked optimism, Japanese stocks were down early Friday, weighed by declines in financial and utility stocks. Most other stock markets in Asia were following the Nikkei’s lead, with drops near 1.1%.
