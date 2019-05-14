Asia Markets: Asia stocks sink at Tuesday’s open but quickly bounce off lows as U.S.-China tiff unsettles markets

Asia Pacific stocks are solidly lower Tuesday following the 2% drop in the U.S.markets on Monday. But many indexes were well off there opening lows in early trading, with Japan’s Nikkei cutting its early losses by two-thirds as the trading day ramped up.
