Asia Markets: Asia stocks slide Monday in wake of U.S. jobs report that undercut market hope for aggressive Fed rate cut

Equity-market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong all declined on Monday after relatively strong U.S. employment data reported Friday tempered hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month.
