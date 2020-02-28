Asia Markets: Asian markets continue to slump, as Nikkei enters correction territory

Asian stocks fell sharply lower in early trading Friday, as Japan’s Nikkei sank to into correction territory as coronavirus fears continued to rattle global markets.
