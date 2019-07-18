As talks to resume U.S.-China trade negotiations stall, South Korea cuts its interest rate while Japan and Australia post disappointing economic data.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets fall on economic red flags as trade-war standoff persists - July 17, 2019
- The New York Post: Schumer asks FBI to investigate FaceApp’s potential Kremlin ties - July 17, 2019
- MarketWatch First Take: With Netflix stock upside down, ‘Stranger Things’ becomes its most important series ever - July 17, 2019