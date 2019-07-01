Asia Markets: Asian markets gain as U.S., China agree to go back to the negotiating table

Asian markets mostly gained in early trading Monday, after the U.S. and China over the weekend agreed to a timeout in their tariff war and agreed to resume trade negotiations.
