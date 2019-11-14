Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed after weaker economic data from China, Japan

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday after weaker-than-expected economic data from China and Japan, and reports of a sticking point in U.S.-China trade negotiations.
