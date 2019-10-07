Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed ahead of renewed U.S.-China trade talks

Asian shares were mixed Monday, following a healthy report on U.S. jobs, while investors cautiously awaited the upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.
