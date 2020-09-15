Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, after Wall Street rebounded from a rough week and China indicated its economic recover sped up last month.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed as China reports encouraging economic growth - September 15, 2020
- Sony shares fall after report of cut to PlayStation 5 production estimates - September 14, 2020
- Nikola shares take wild ride after denial of short-seller’s allegations, report of SEC inquiry - September 14, 2020