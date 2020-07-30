Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged

Asian markets gained early Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as expected, and the CEOs of big tech companies emerged from a House antitrust hearing relatively unscathed.
