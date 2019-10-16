Asia Markets: Asian markets mostly gain after positive start to U.S. earnings season

Asian markets rose in early trading Wednesday following gains on Wall Street as U.S. earnings season kicked off and investors saw hope for the chances for a larger U.S.-China trade deal and a Brexit agreement.
