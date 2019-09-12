Asian markets were mostly up in early trading Thursday as trade-war tensions eased after President Donald Trump announced a two-week delay in implementing tariff hikes against $250 billion in Chinese goods.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets mostly gain as trade tensions ease - September 11, 2019
- Yahoo Japan looks to buy Japan’s Zozo for $3.7 billion: reports - September 11, 2019
- U.S. stock futures rise after Trump delays tariff hikes against China until Oct. 15 - September 11, 2019