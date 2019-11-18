Asian shares were mixed Monday in a cautious mode after Wall Street closed out the week with milestones as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets mostly rise as traders cautiously await trade developments - November 17, 2019
- Key Words: Joe Biden on legalizing marijuana: Let’s figure out if it’s a gateway drug first - November 17, 2019
- FedEx CEO to New York Times after tax-bill exposé: Debate me, bro! - November 17, 2019