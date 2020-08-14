Asian markets were mixed in early trading Friday, after stocks fell on Wall Street as the stalemate over a second coronavirus-aid plan continued to fester on Capitol Hill.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets muted as traders warily await U.S. stimulus deal - August 13, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: A tale of two $2 billion Chinese IPOs headed in very different directions - August 13, 2020
- In One Chart: The stock market hasn’t seen a 100-day gain this strong since 1933 - August 13, 2020