Asian stock prices fell Thursday, led by tumbling tech stocks, following the news of the arrest by Canadian authorities of the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies for possible extradition to the United States.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets plunge, led by tech stocks, after Huawei exec’s arrest - December 5, 2018
- Dow, S&P 500 futures tumble after arrest of Huawei CFO - December 5, 2018
- U.S. stock futures tumble after arrest of Huawei CFO - December 5, 2018