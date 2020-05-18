Asian markets advanced in early trading Monday, as U.S. stock futures gained after comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell and crude oil prices rose toward a two-month high.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets rise after Powell expresses confidence in recovery - May 17, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures climb 300 points as Fed’s Powell says don’t ‘bet against American economy’— even as unemployment could rise to 25% - May 17, 2020
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil extends climb to 2-month high above $30, as output cuts and hope for demand pickup boosts values - May 17, 2020