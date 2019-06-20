Asia Markets: Asian markets rise as Fed leaves itself wiggle room, hopes for trade talks rekindled

Asian markets gained in early trading Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but indicated it is ready to make ease monetary policy if needed.
