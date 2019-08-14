Asian shares gained, though were below session highs, Wednesday after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs of Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets rise as investors relieved by Trump’s tariff reprieve - August 13, 2019
- Even your Starbucks and Dunkin’ pumpkin spice lattes come with a shot of sexism - August 13, 2019
- If you were fired, would you rather be replaced by a human or a robot? These workers have a surprising answer - August 13, 2019