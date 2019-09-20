Asian markets advanced in early trading Friday following reassuring moves by central banks and as trade negotiations resumed between the U.S. and China.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets rise as U.S., China return to negotiating table - September 19, 2019
- Key Words: World economic growth is ‘fragile,’ Lagarde says, and central banks aren’t always the answer - September 19, 2019
- Online courses could help make college affordable, but this $1 billion industry is standing in the way - September 19, 2019