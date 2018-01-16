Asian stocks started lower Wednesday following a late selloff in U.S. equities and fresh multiyear and record highs logged by some regional stock markets on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Navy officers to face charges of negligent homicide for fatal ship collisions - January 16, 2018
- Key Words: The simple reason why T. Boone Pickens doesn’t like cryptocurrencies - January 16, 2018
- Asia Markets: Asian markets slide lower following late U.S. selloff - January 16, 2018