Asia Markets: Asian shares rise after Fed signals U.S. rate cut likely

Shares rose Thursday in Asia, tracking gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the U.S. central bank is ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.
