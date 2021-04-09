Inflation reflects rising demand as China’s economy leads the world recovery from the pandemic. Worries that stronger growth might spur inflation that regulators in many major economies would then move to cool, partly by raising interest rates, have been overhanging the markets for the past several months.
- Asia Markets: Asian stocks falls after Chinese inflation data surprises to the upside - April 9, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank investing $500 million in mortgage startup Better - April 8, 2021
- In One Chart: Travel and leisure top list of corporate credit ratings influx during pandemic - April 8, 2021