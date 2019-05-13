Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after trade talks between the U.S. and China wrapped up Friday without an agreement.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian stocks move lower Monday as markets react to failed U.S.-China trade talks in Washington - May 13, 2019
- The gender wage gap: worse than you think? - May 12, 2019
- The Margin: Ocasio-Cortez jokes about her ‘tax the rich’ approach, then compares the GOP to a fictional beet-farming paper salesman - May 12, 2019