Asia Markets: China stocks extend declines as growth slows; Nikkei aims at two-decade high

China stocks extended losses Thursday as data rolled in showing a slowdown for growth, but in Japan, the Nikkei was pushing towards another two-decade high, thanks to a weaker yen and robust trade data.
