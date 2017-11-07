Asia Markets: Hong Kong edges ahead as Asian markets largely pull back

After a strong start to the week, global stock markets were broadly lower in Asia on Wednesday, though Hong Kong equities outperformed as strong gains in one of the city’s biggest share listings this year drove buying interest.
