Stocks rallied in Asia early Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indexes leading the way. Australian stocks were also strong.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Appeals court says Trump cannot detain immigrant children in hotels - October 4, 2020
- Asia Markets: Japan’s Nikkei gets the week off to a strong start as stocks in Asia rally early Monday - October 4, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures up 150 points as investors monitor Trump response to coronavirus treatment - October 4, 2020