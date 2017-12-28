Asia Markets: Nikkei cruises on final trading day, capping impressive yearly gains across Asia

Japanese stocks rose modestly Friday to reverse some of Thursday’s last-hour slide while Australian stocks pulled back from fresh 10-year highs as the year’s final trading day began.
