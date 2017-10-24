Asia Markets: Nikkei’s 16-session winning streak is in peril as Japan stocks pause at multiyear heights

Japanese shares struggled to hold on to gains early Wednesday following their record-smashing winning streak, as markets in the region broadly edged higher after their recent strength.
