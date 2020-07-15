Asia Markets: Stocks in Asia follow their U.S. counterparts higher early Wednesday

Stocks in Asia were mostly higher early Wednesday, following a rally in U.S. markets driven by optimism over the gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
