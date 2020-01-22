Asian stock markets were largely unfazed early Wednesday by the rising global concerns over an outbreak of a coronavirus that can cause deadly pneumonia, despite investor worry over the impact the health emergency may have on travel and tourism ahead of the Lunar New Year that starts Saturday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Stocks in Asia mostly shrug off concerns over coronavirus in early Wednesday trading - January 21, 2020
- These teenage TikTok stars reveal how their ‘goofy’ videos made them financially independent - January 21, 2020
- Why the middle-aged ‘dad bod’ could be deadly instead of sexy - January 21, 2020